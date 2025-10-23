New state-of-the-art mini football pitch opens at Banbury's Princess Diana Park

Banbury’s second new state-of-the-art mini football pitch has been opened at Princess Diana Park.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new PlayZone sports pitch was officially declared open by district and town councillors and Banbury MP Sean Woodcock on Friday, October 17.

It follows the launch of the first PlayZone at Chandos Sports Ground in Grimsbury last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PlayZone features a durable 3G artificial grass surface, long-lasting panelling, and bright LED lighting, making it well-suited for year-round use.

The new sports pitch at Princess Diana Park was officially opened on October 17.

As with the other pitch, it was delivered as part of a partnership between the Football Foundation, Cherwell District Council, and Banbury Town Council.

Cllr Rob Pattenden, Cherwell District Council’s portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “Access to an inclusive, high-quality sporting facility brings profound benefits to local communities, from the happiness and elation it brings in the moment, to the longer-term impacts on people’s health and life chances.

“Not all communities benefit from the same level of access to sport, but Football Foundation PlayZones are working to redress that balance, and it’s something we’re very happy to help fund.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A programme of dedicated football sessions for women and girls, delivered by Oxford United in the Community, Banbury United FC, Banbury Irish FC, The Hill Community Centre, and The Sunrise Multicultural Project, is set to take place at the pitch.

Funding for the project came predominantly from the Premier League, the FA, and the Football Foundation, who provided 75 per cent of the financial support for the build.

Cherwell District Council made up the remaining 25 per cent of the funding, and Banbury Town Council has agreed to provide the ongoing revenue support to manage and maintain the sports pitch.

Cllr Mark Cherry, chair of the general services committee at Banbury Town Council and a councillor on all three local councils, said: “I’m looking forward to the opening of this new PlayZone, which is sure to prove an incredibly valuable resource to local groups and clubs across this part of Banbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a local Ruscote Councillor who has lived on Bretch Hill estate since 1976, it’s great to see a sports facility provided by Cherwell District Council and Banbury Town Council that will be used by the local community.”

For more information or to book a session at the Princess Diana Park PlayZone, call 01295 250340 or visit: https://footballfoundation.org.uk/playzones-programme