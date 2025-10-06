New Slimming World consultant relaunches Banbury Saturday Group after losing 8½ stone

New Consultant in town after 8 and half stone weight-loss

Banbury residents looking for support with their weight-loss goals have a new reason to feel inspired.

The town’s Saturday Slimming World group at Frank Wise School is relaunching under the guidance of a brand-new consultant who knows first-hand the life-changing impact of the programme.

After losing an incredible 8½ stone herself, the new consultant Jay is now turning her personal success into a mission to help others achieve their own goals. She said:

“Slimming World has completely transformed my life. I know how daunting it can feel to take that first step, but I also know the joy and freedom that comes with reaching your dream weight. Diagnosed with Diabetes 14 years ago it has always been a struggle to keep my glucose levels stable, however following my weight-loss my glucose level have never been better and more stable. That’s why I’m so passionate about creating a warm, supportive group where everyone feels welcome and encouraged.”

The Banbury Saturday group will offer weekly sessions filled with practical advice, recipe inspiration, and the unique power of group support that Slimming World is known for. Members will also benefit from the consultant’s personal experience, empathy, and enthusiasm for helping others succeed.

The relaunch marks an exciting new chapter for the local community, providing a safe and motivating space for anyone who wants to lose weight without ever feeling judged.

The Banbury Saturday Slimming World group meets every week at Frank Wise School - 08:00 & 09:30. For more information, contact Jay on 07714 252420 / [email protected] or visit Facebook page: slimming world Banbury with Jay.