New president takes the reins at Banbury Inner Wheel club

Outgoing Banbury Inner Wheel President Catherine, handed over the chain of office to incoming President Carole A. at the club’s July handover meeting

The meeting commenced by lighting a candle of friendship for those members who are no longer with us and especially this year for Anne C, Rita and Helen.

Outgoing President Catherine thanked everyone for the love, friendship and support shown during her year of office and for the generosity given to her chosen charity RNLI. Catherine commented that Banbury Inner Wheel are truly a lovely group of ladies who enjoy laughter but at the same time work together to help others in our local community and beyond, in time of need.

Catherine thanked her committee members before presenting the chain of office to incoming President Carole A.

Incoming President Carole A. (left) outgoing President Catherine (right)

Carole, now the Banbury Inner Wheel President for 2024/25 proceeded to welcome her guests; President of the Banbury Rotary Club and his wife, her husband, her new committee, and all members present.

Carole hopes to step up to her role (again for the 3rd time) and continue the friendship, fun and fundraising that exist within the club. She has chosen Marie Curie as her charity.

Marie Curie strives to improve care for everyone living with a terminal illness. Marie Curie Nurses, healthcare assistants and palliative specialists bring the clinical help and emotional support you need in the comfort of your own home.

Carole outlined her plans for the year which includes a talk in September about The Mitford Sisters and cheese and wine evening to which family and friends are invited. Tickets are £15 each.

If anyone is interested, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Carole reminded members of an Afternoon Tea in August which will be a celebration of the Centenary year for the Inner Wheel Association.

Following the formal meeting members and guests enjoyed strawberries and cream, cakes with a cup of tea or coffee.

The club will now take its summer break and will meet again on Friday 13th September 2024 at 2.30pm when there will be a speaker from Marie Curie.

Inner Wheel Club of Banbury meet at The Pavilion, Banbury Cricket Club, Bodicote, OX15 4BN.