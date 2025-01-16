New homes provider helping to banish the winter blues with £500 offer on select Shared Ownership homes in Upper Lighthorne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New homes provider Bromford is encouraging Warwickshire property seekers to enquire about a New Year offer at its Heritage Grange development, where buyers can benefit from £500 towards settling into their new home.

Just off Banbury Road in Upper Lighthorne, the Heritage Grange development comprises a charming blend of high-quality energy efficient two- and three-bedroom homes in a variety of styles, expertly crafted by renowned housebuilder David Wilson Homes.

By reserving one of the selected homes before Friday 31st January, prospective homeowners will be given £500 towards either flooring, curtains and light fittings, legal fees, removal costs, or a £500 Love2Shop voucher.*

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a newly built home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

CGI of a Bromford Shared Ownership home

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We’re really pleased to be supporting our buyers at Heritage Grange and hope that this offer helps those purchasing a Bromford home with a smoother transition into their dream space.

“When moving home, it’s important to be able to kickstart life easily, so to be helping towards that is important to us.

“We don’t expect the selected homes to be on the market for too long, so would encourage those looking for a Shared Ownership home in Warwickshire to get in touch with our friendly sales team.”

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.

For more information on homes available in Warwickshire, call the sales team on 0800 085 2499, or email [email protected].

To find out more about the homes available with Bromford visit https://www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/.