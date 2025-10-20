New homes approved for Banbury

Housebuilder Tilia Homes, part of the untypical group, will shortly begin work on a new housing development to the northern edge of Banbury after securing the final go-ahead from the local planning authority.

Tilia Homes has received reserved matters approval for the delivery of 78 homes, with 30 per cent designated affordable housing, plus associated open space, at Duke’s Meadow, off Dukes Meadow Drive.

Work is expected to start in early 2026, with first completions due in Autumn 2026. A show home will be available in Summer 2026.

Amerjit Atwal, Regional Managing Director for untypical’s Central region, said: “We’re proud to be moving forward with construction on these much-needed homes, which will bring real benefit to the Banbury community.

“Duke’s Meadow is a key location for us, and this development reflects our commitment to delivering well-designed, energy-efficient homes where they’re most needed.

“Understanding and meeting local housing needs is central to what we do, and we’re excited to play a role in shaping a new, vibrant community in this part of town.”

As well as bringing social and economic benefits to the region, untypical will also contribute more than £1 million to support the local community in the town.

Duke’s Meadow will be adjacent to the established Hanwell Fields development and is around 1.8 miles from the town centre, with Banbury Railway Station providing regular services to London Marylebone, Oxford, Birmingham, Coventry, and Leamington Spa.