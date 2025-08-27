New group just for men launches in Oxfordshire

Zoe Draper, centre manager, Sian Harvey, head of counselling

Some say it’s traditionally women that do all the talking, but one Oxfordshire charity wants to turn the tables.

Cancer support charity The Hummingbird Centre is hosting its first ever men’s group aimed at offering support to men impacted by cancer and getting them talking.

The inaugural get together takes place on Monday, September 1, from 6pm to 8pm, and is open to people from across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire

Guests will get a chance to find out more about the Centre’s services, meet the team and help set the agenda for monthly sessions.

There will also be guest speakers who will talk about their journey with cancer Steve Goad, Graham Darby and Julian Kemp.

Robin Howell, a volunteer at the Launton based centre, near Bicester, is the driving force behind the new group and is urging people to come along and help plan future sessions.

He said: “There is no doubt the male of the species are very reluctant to seek help when troubled, worried or ill. Asking for help is maybe seen as a weakness when it is actually a strength.

“It is important to set up a men's group as I know from my own experience how devastating loss or illness can be. The Group can be a gateway to all the other services the Hummingbird can offer, be that counselling, holistic therapy or a place to turn when you feel alone or just plain friendship.

“I hope and believe that we can generate and retain a reasonable number of male guests, that they will spread the word and grow the numbers. I really want to offer some fun activities and most of all provide ears that listen, words that comfort, deeds that support and if all else fails offer the Hummingbird Hug that I have become very proficient at!”

Robin has lost close family members to cancer and wished this type of support had been available. He said: “My Father's death was a mortal blow for me as we were very close - I was in my very early thirties then. I suffered terribly for a few years after, I'm sure The Hummingbird Centre would have been an invaluable help and saved me those years in the wilderness.”

Guest Stephen Goad will be talking about his cancer journey and his own experiences at the centre. He said: “It’s important that a men’s group is set up to provide a gender safe-space where men can talk openly, should they wish, about their cancer experiences or non-cancer interests. This space will give men a relaxed place to just be themselves. I hope the group will thrive and bring significant comfort to people during their journey.”

Centre manager Zoe Draper said: “The men’s group has been a long-held ambition of The Hummingbird Centre and we are delighted to finally get it off the ground. This group will be run by men for men and will take place in the evenings so it’s something completely separate from the usual day-to-day activities.

“We hope it will offer a place for men to make friends and build comradery and a safe-space to talk to people who have been, or are going, through a similar experience.”