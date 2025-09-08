New football pitch in Banbury is officially declared open for use

A brand-new state-of-the-art football pitch in Banbury has been officially declared open for use.

The new PlayZone football pitch at Chandos Sports Ground in Grimsbury was opened on Friday, September 5.

Banbury Mayor, Cllr Kieron Mallon, and chair of Cherwell District Council, Cllr Dorothy Walker, were given the honours of cutting the ribbon.

The new pitch is a result of a partnership between Cherwell District Council, Banbury Town Council, and the Football Foundation charity.

It was predominantly funded by the Premier League, the FA, and the government’s Football Foundation, who covered 75 per cent.

Cherwell District Council provided the remaining 25 per cent of the funding to build the pitch.

The town council provided the land and will offer ongoing support to ensure the pitch is managed and maintained.

Cllr Rob Pattenden, Cherwell District Council’s portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “The new Football Foundation Playzone is a fantastic investment in the health and wellbeing of Banbury communities.

“It creates a safe and welcoming space for people of different backgrounds, abilities, and walks of life to come together through a shared love of football and other sports.

“We’re delighted to have helped fund the new Playzone and to be delivering it today on time and on budget for people living in the Grimsbury area.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “I hope this fantastic PlayZone will be a great source of pride for the local community in Grimsbury who helped shape and deliver the project, without whom it simply wouldn’t exist.”

The sports pitch is now available for booking. For more information on booking, email: [email protected]