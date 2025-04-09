New exhibition at village museum near Banbury celebrates the history of the area's industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A village museum near Banbury will launch a new exhibition this month, celebrating the manufacturing history of the area.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bloxham Village Museum will open the new exhibition titled ‘Cars, Coats and Carpets’ on Easter Sunday (April 20).

The exhibition celebrates the historical industry of Bloxham with a particular focus on the automotive manufacturing that took place in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, an Aston Martin DB7 that was built at the Wykham Mill site will be on display outside the museum.

To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, an Aston Martin DB7 that was built at the Wykham Mill site will be on display outside the museum.

The Aston Martin factory at Wykham Mill was the main site of production for the Aston Martin DB7 between 1993 and 2003.

The volunteer-run museum is open each Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday between 2.30pm and 5pm.

Bloxham Village Museum was opened in 1980 and houses a collection of items which showcase the history of the village and surrounding area.

For more information, visit:https://bloxhammuseum.com/