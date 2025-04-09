New exhibition at village museum near Banbury celebrates the history of the area's industry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bloxham Village Museum will open the new exhibition titled ‘Cars, Coats and Carpets’ on Easter Sunday (April 20).
The exhibition celebrates the historical industry of Bloxham with a particular focus on the automotive manufacturing that took place in the village.
To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, an Aston Martin DB7 that was built at the Wykham Mill site will be on display outside the museum.
The Aston Martin factory at Wykham Mill was the main site of production for the Aston Martin DB7 between 1993 and 2003.
The volunteer-run museum is open each Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday between 2.30pm and 5pm.
Bloxham Village Museum was opened in 1980 and houses a collection of items which showcase the history of the village and surrounding area.
For more information, visit:https://bloxhammuseum.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.