New balls, please: Oxfordshire homebuilder leads animal sanctuary fundraiser

David Wilson Homes Southern has completed a fundraiser for dog walkers in Benson to raise money for Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary.

Led by Natasha-Seaborn Davies, Sales Adviser at the Chiltern Grange development on The Meer, the housebuilder has been selling tennis balls to residents and visitors for the past few months to raise funds for the local animal charity.

Having sold over 100 tennis balls to dog walkers since the fundraiser began on International Dog Day (26th August), alongside fund-matching and a separate donation from David Wilson Homes, the final contribution going to Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary is £750.

Natasha’s inspiration for the fundraiser came from her own love for dogs, having two herself, but also the amount of dog owners that find solace at Chiltern Grange with the vast amount of open space and popular walking spots on the doorstep.

She said: “Everyone thought it was a great cause and I’m always up for helping however best I can!

“Benson really is a fabulous area for dog owners. There are miles of countryside walks on the doorstep and also five acres of open space on our development itself, plus lots of doggy friends that our residents’ own dogs could make by living here.”

Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary admits and rehomes 500 animals each year and has found forever homes for more than 30,000 for its animals since it opened in 1967.

At any one time, it has up to 30 dogs, 60 cats and kittens and 15 to 20 rabbits. It also cares for four goats, which are permanent guests, and often looks after 70 to 100 animals a day.

Iain Atkin, Manager at Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary, said: "Thanks to Natasha and everyone and David Wilson Homes for the work they have put in to generate this very generous donation.

“This year, we have rehomed a record number of over 700 animals, and the demands on our resources are as high as ever. Thanks to support like this appreciating what we do to get these animals into loving homes, we are helping as many as we can.”

The donation made by David Wilson Homes will go towards the sanctuary’s running costs to continue high-quality care for its animals.

Campbell Gregg, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are delighted to contribute to Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary, as it’s a worthwhile local cause that cares for a wide range of animals in need.

“Credit goes to Natasha for her knowledge of Benson to spark this initiative, and we hope the residents and visitors at our Chiltern Grange development enjoyed getting on board with the fundraiser.”

Located close to the River Thames in the historic village of Benson, Chiltern Grange offers residents the chance to experience countryside living with plenty of green space and scenic walking trails close to home. There’s also a vet’s clinic on the high street in Benson, which means pet owners can rest assured.

For more information about the charity and how to donate, visit the website at Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary.