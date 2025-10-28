New artwork celebrating Banbury's history and culture unveiled at Lock29

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Oct 2025, 16:11 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 16:25 GMT
A new artwork project featuring designs that represent Banbury’s history and culture have been unveiled at Lock29.

Two previously plain walls at Lock29 have been recently painted in a move to make the location more bright and colourful.

Management at Lock29 now plan to decorate another two plain walls with images that represent the history and culture of the town.

Stuart McGregor, general manager at Lock29, said: “We’re really excited to present the Lock29 Wall Arts as a collaborative project that truly reflects the spirit of our community.

Two new pieces of artwork have been unveiled at Banbury's Lock29.

“This initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the buy-in, support, and creative input from our fantastic tenants.”

One of the walls is a large-scale sketch project, featuring colourful barges and scenes from Banbury’s historic canal, as well as some of the iconic foods and drinks the town is known for.

The other wall features a colourful balloon-themed installation, which has been designed with children in mind.

This Halloween half-term, Lock29 will be hosting a pumpkin hunt, glitter tattoos, face painting and more family-friendly fun.

For more information about upcoming events at Lock29, visit:https://www.lock29.co.uk/events

