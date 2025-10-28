New artwork celebrating Banbury's history and culture unveiled at Lock29
Two previously plain walls at Lock29 have been recently painted in a move to make the location more bright and colourful.
Management at Lock29 now plan to decorate another two plain walls with images that represent the history and culture of the town.
Stuart McGregor, general manager at Lock29, said: “We’re really excited to present the Lock29 Wall Arts as a collaborative project that truly reflects the spirit of our community.
“This initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the buy-in, support, and creative input from our fantastic tenants.”
One of the walls is a large-scale sketch project, featuring colourful barges and scenes from Banbury’s historic canal, as well as some of the iconic foods and drinks the town is known for.
The other wall features a colourful balloon-themed installation, which has been designed with children in mind.