New 85-acre wildlife habitat to be created near Banbury

Three fields near Banbury will be transformed into a new 85-acre wildlife habitat as part of a new project.

The arable fields next to Greatworth are set to become a ‘rich mosaic’ of meadows, wetland, and woodland designed to boost biodiversity.

It is hoped the Greatworth Habitat Bank will support species including the great crested newt, common toad, grass snake, polecat, brown hare, and water vole.

The project has been launched by Environment Bank, which is working alongside developers and councils to create a network of ‘habitat banks’ to offset environmental damage.

An impression of what the Greatworth Habit Bank will eventually look like.

Adam Crouch, Environment Bank’s land manager overseeing the project, said: “Greatworth Habitat Bank is an exciting project with huge potential.

“It’s great to be working with a nature-focused landowner who genuinely cares about the environment. I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on biodiversity.

“It’ll be exciting to watch the site develop and the land improve over time.”

The Greatworth Habitat Bank is situated so that it connects valuable wildlife habitats across the area.

What the fields near Greatworth currently look like.

It lies adjacent to an area known for local wildlife and is close to the Helmdon Disused Railway Site of Special Scientific Interest and Farthinghoe Local Nature Reserve.

A public footpath also crosses the site so people can enjoy the benefits of enhanced biodiversity as the bank matures over time.

The Greatworth site is one of more than 40 habitat banks being developed across England.

Environment Bank says its projects ‘support biodiversity goals and provide farmers and landowners with opportunities to diversify income, enhance the natural environment, and strengthen the long-term resilience of their businesses.’

For more information, visit: https://www.environmentbank.com/habitat-banks/greatworth-habitat-bank/