Mother near Banbury to host glamorous ball for charity that supported her after son's unexpected death

Samantha Cowley will host the glamourous charity ball in October to raise money for the Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) charity after the support it gave her following the death of her 13-year-old son Matthew.

Bloxham mother Samantha Cowley’s world was shattered into a million pieces when son Matthew tragically passed away unexpectedly last November.

The 13-year-old had been a healthy and happy teenager who loved to play football, Fortnite and spend time with his family and friends.

The cause of Matthew’s shocking death is still being treated as unknown and falls under the sudden and unexplained category.

This has led to Samantha and her good friend Sammi Byrne raising over £17,000 for the Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood UK (SUDC UK) charity, which carries out research and supports affected families.

Samantha said: “SUDC UK have been truly wonderful in supporting us through this horrific time, and I want to channel my grief into helping and supporting this amazing charity to raise funds to help with research and support for other families like ourselves.”

The friends raised the incredible amount by hosting fundraising events each month throughout the year; these have included quiz nights, coffee mornings, corporate golf days and family football fun days.

Sammi Bynre (L) and Samantha Cowley have raised over £17,000 for SUDC UK over the year.

Samantha said: “Back in January we set a target to raise £5,000 this year for SUDC UK, and in just eight months we have raised a huge £17,000, tripling our target.

"This money will really help support other families who are going through the most horrific tragedy that can happen to a family, and the awareness we’ve raised through holding these events has been amazing.

"We want to say a huge thank you to the community of Banbury for helping us achieve this, as none of this would be possible without the support, kindness and generosity of the community, family and friends.”

Next month’s masquerade ball at The Cotswold Hotel and Spa in Southcombe near Chipping Norton will be Samantha and Sammi’s biggest fundraising event yet.

Taking place on Friday, October 4 from 7pm until midnight, guests will pay £65 for entry and be treated to a welcome drink, a three-course dinner, a silent auction and a disco.

For more information about the masquerade ball, including how to purchase tickets, please email [email protected]