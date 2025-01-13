Miss Africa Great Britain 2024 Pageant Queen Visits Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s not often, in fact it’s quite rare to see a queen walk the streets of Banbury, let alone enter any one of the houses. But it happened on Saturday, January 11 at Sussex Drive.

The newly crowned Miss Africa GB 2024, Kenyan born British Deborah Mungai popped in to visit her mentor, Psychologist Angela Cook at Sussex Drive Banbury:- to thank her for the support accorded to her during her journey towards and after winning the Miss Africa GB 2024 beauty pageant crown. Angela Cook is a Banbury based psychologist and parenting teenagers’ expert who helps parents raise highly effective teenagers and is regularly featured on BBC Oxfordshire on matters parenting teenagers.

Debbie, as she’s fondly referred to by many, said she’d been wanting to share a heartfelt, face-to-face visit with Angela, for having been a major part of her cheering and supporting squad on the run to Debbie’s recent pageant win. Debbie did not only win the main crown but also won Miss Congeniality peer's choice and Miss Proactive titles.

To say that the 22-year-old Miss Africa GB 2024 beauty pageant winner is a beauty to behold is an understatement. What’s even more attractive is the way she carries this new title and crown with grace and goodness, embodying her pledge that: - “I want this crown to represent beauty with a purpose.”

Prior to visiting Sussex Drive in Banbury, Debbie was at United Africa Association food bank where she spent her whole cold Saturday morning, helping with the packing and distribution of food to those who so desperately need it in these difficult times.

When Debbie smiles, she exudes, elegance, excellence and empowerment.

But there’s a story behind Debbie's glory.

A story of resilience in the scary face of Adverse Childhood Experiences that Debbie has overcome. An encouragement that our young people can achieve their wildest dreams when we empower, cheer, and support them to process challenges and support them to dream and charter new trajectories.

When Debbie tells you the numerous challenges she’s had to overcome in her young life, your heart aches with shock as you wonder how one young person can be handed so much misfortune.

Experiences that had odds stacked against her, experiences that could have wiped her out and made her give up.

But with great guidance and coaching Deborah has processed these adverse experiences and stands tall as a testimony to many, young and old, that no matter what life throws at you; you can shake off the sorry state and change the story.

Debbie’s challenges include her father's death when she was only seven. This left her mum a single mum, who also had the additional challenge of raising Debbie’s older sister who has autism and additional diverse and learning difficulties. This then positioned Debbie at danger of being a Glass Child, and as if that wasn't already too much, she would then be unable to join her university of choice albeit acquiring top grades and having an unconditional offer. The misfortunes seemed to be unending.

As a psychologist and coach, I must say that much credit goes to Debbie’s mum Lydia Mungai, a Snr Business Development manager at an International Development Agency, who uses our leadership skills for parenting highly effective children, the values of giving back to communities, which are demonstrated through her work with communities and it’s no wonder that her daughter Debbie is as highly effective as she is.

I remember very well the night Debbie won the crown she graciously said "A win for me is truly a win for my supporters, my community, and the countless people this crown and title are meant to serve. I’m incredibly honoured to step into this role as the new Miss Africa GB, and committed to using this platform to bring about meaningful changes for those who need it most. Together, we’ll create a ripple of impact that strengthens and uplifts the world around us."

After spending the afternoon with Debbie, listening to her speak with such wise conviction, even inspire another young person who was in our house, I can vouch that Debbie is living up to her crown’s pledge - fostering meaningful change – and using her platform to promote youth empowerment, life skills development, and social integration.

Have you got a dream that you feel may be unachievable because of the challenges and disadvantages in your life?

I hope Debbie's story has inspired you that you can shake any sorry state and change your story!

Angela Cook is a Banbury based psychologist and wellbeing coach for parents, teachers and teenagers at www.RaisingRemarkableTeenagers.com

Deborah Mungai, Miss Africa Great Britain 2024 Beauty Pageant winner is available for interviews and youth mentoring contact her on +4474901 523 762

Lydia Mungai, her Mother and manager can be reached at +447459123129