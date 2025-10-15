Mill House celebrates the launch of new Community First Responder vehicle

The team at Mill House Care Home in Chipping Campden had the honour of attending a very special event at Jecca’s House, home of Campden Home Nursing.

They were delighted to join the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust for the official launch of the brand-new Chipping Campden Community First Responders vehicle. x8g3qyt

Community Relations Manager Paul said, “Mill House was incredibly proud and honoured to sponsor the food for this special event. It was a small way of saying thank you to the dedicated team of volunteers. These heroes are often the first to arrive in a medical emergency, providing life-saving care before an ambulance arrives. Their role is absolutely critical.”

The evening highlighted the vital role of the Community First Responders, with Helen, a previous user of their service, sharing her experience of the support she received. Her story was a moving reminder of how much these volunteers mean to the people they serve.

The new vehicle is a huge asset not just for Chipping Campden, but for the entire North Cotswolds. Its arrival is a direct result of the tireless fundraising efforts of local people, a true testament to what the community can achieve together.

Paul added, “A heartfelt thank you to Kevin and the Community First Responders team for inviting us to say a few words on behalf of Mill House. Their ongoing support over the years has meant so much to us, and it was a privilege to stand alongside so many others to celebrate their work.”

Mill House provides residential, nursing and dementia care on a short-term and permanent basis. For more information, please call us on 01386 361 256.