Mill House Care Home partners with local gelato shop for charity

By Nicole Howarth
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Mill House Care Home in Chipping Campden, part of the Aria Care Group, is delighted to announce a partnership with local favourite, Gelato Chipping Campden.

In a heartwarming collaboration between Mill House and the gelato shop’s talented team, they’ve created their very own signature flavour, Aria Green Pistachio & White Chocolate.

Exclusively available throughout September at Gelato Chipping Campden, £5 from every scoop sold will go directly to Championing Social Care, a charity that supports initiatives including The Care Workers' Charity, Marie Curie, and Care Rights UK.

Community Relations Manager Paul said, “This partnership is about more than gelato, it's about coming together as a community to make a real difference. If you're passing through the beautiful streets of Chipping Campden, be sure to pop into the shop, grab a scoop (or two!) of the Mill House special, and show your support for both our residents and this amazing local business.”

Mill House provides residential, nursing and dementia care on a short term and permanent basis.

