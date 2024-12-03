Merry and bright: Banbury care home helps spread festive cheer

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at a care home in Banbury, as they prepare for the festive season with a light switch on.

On Wednesday 11th December, from 4.30pm, Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, Adderbury is inviting people in the local area to get into the festive spirit, by joining residents and team members for the homes Christmas light switch.

Guests to the event will be able to enjoy the festive lights which cover the home’s courtyard garden and have been put up by the home’s maintenance team with the help of the resident’s relatives. As well as the spectacle of light, guests can also sit back with a complimentary mulled wine and mince pie to enjoy Christmas carols, sung by the Bloxham Choir, as well as the home’s own choir.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “We’re committed to playing an active role in the community here at Seccombe Court, which is why we’re thrilled to be opening our doors for some festive fun.

“Our light switch on will be a wonderful opportunity to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. It’s also a lovely time for residents to reminisce about their happy Christmas memories, share a story or two, and meet new people from the local community – while seeing a spectacle of light in their back garden each night.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone into Seccombe Court - I can hear the jingle bells already!"

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care and respite care.

To find out more about Seccombe Court, call Customer Relations Manager, Steve Dumbrill, on 01295 298 795, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/seccombe-court