Meet the Banbury care home residents knitting for a good cause

Residents at a care home in Banbury have been busy spreading festive cheer, by picking up their knitting needles for a meaningful cause this Christmas

The talented knitters at Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, have lovingly crafted hats and blankets to be donated to the baby care unit at The John Radcliffe Hospital. Adding a festive twist, the residents included adorable santa hats in their donation.

The residents knitted 18 blankets and 80 hats in total, in all kinds of beautiful colours and designs.

Denise White, 86, resident at Highmarket House, said: “I gave up knitting before I came to Highmarket House as I struggled to follow the pattern, but I’ve found I can still knit small things, and I like to knit every day now. Baby hats are perfect for me because they don’t take long, and I’ve also knitted some small Christmas treat bags for our fete.”

(L-R) Residents Kathleen, Christine, Denise, Tracey

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “The residents have put so much love and effort into creating these beautiful items for newborns. It’s been heartwarming to see their enthusiasm and dedication, knowing their work will bring comfort to little ones and their families during the festive season.

“The team at Highmarket House, along with residents and their families, hope these knitted creations will bring a little extra warmth and joy to families spending Christmas in the baby care unit.”

