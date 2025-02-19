Meet local charities and groups at free community event in Banbury today (Wednesday 19)

Representatives from several charities and local groups will be speaking to people at a free community event taking place in Banbury today (Wednesday 19).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers and staff members from charities, playgroups, theatre groups, and the district council will set up at Grimsbury Community Centre from 10 am until 1 pm today.

The event is aimed towards people looking to get more involved with social groups and charities in their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hill, director of the Community Albums charity; Kizzy Thorne from the People’s Theatre Collective; and a representative from The Mill Arts Centre will be on hand to help anyone interested in getting involved with the arts.

A free community event is taking place at Grimsbury Community Centre today (Wednesday 19).

For food advice or help, Lynda Smith from the Banbury Community Action Group and Taraji Ogunnubi from the Banbury Larder will be in attendance.

Other groups attending the event include the Sunrise Multicultural Project, the Oxfordshire Play Association, The Hill, St Leonard’s Church, the Cherwell District Council wellbeing team and Home Start.