McDonald's UK celebrates turning 50 with first ever pop-up merch shop

Hip hip hooray! It’s time to celebrate McDonald’s style, as the brand celebrates its 50th birthday this year! To mark the milestone, McDonald’s will be hitting BOXPARK Shoreditch with a one-day merch pop up shop.

Taking placeBank Holiday Monday, August 26, the pop up will be open to the public from12pm – 6pm. The space will ignite a true sense of nostalgia, throwing it back to the magic of a classic McDonald’s of the 80s with cheeseburger stools, an Apple Pie tree, and lots more.

We know our fans are mad about Maccies merch, and so, for the first time ever will be able to purchase their very own retro pieces from the exclusive ‘I Had My Birthday Party at McDonalds’ range.

The new collectible pieces commemorate McDonalds of the 80s and are likely to be much loved keepsakes for long-time fans. The retro items include everything from varsity jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, backpacks, bum bags and scrunchies.

Range of merch on offer from McDonald's.

But that’s not all! Guests attending the pop up will be able to enjoy the viral Grimace Shake, which took the US by storm last year, two whole days before it launches in restaurants. Inspired by Grimace’s iconic purple colour, the delicious Grimace Shake features a blueberry flavoured syrup blended with a creamy milkshake base. But act fast because it is first come first served!

And once you have had your fill of shopping, there is plenty more on offer at the pop-up. Guests can get bespoke Grimace themed nail art, as well as the chance to win some Grimace merch via an arcade claw machine.

No celebration would be complete without a birthday cake, so our trusty McDonald’s van will be on hand, giving away free Birthday Cake Donuts on the day. The tasty treat has a strawberry-flavoured filling, topped with buttercream-flavoured icing and sprinkles.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, a few surprise VIP guests will be popping down to BOXPARK to celebrate the birthday in true Maccies style!