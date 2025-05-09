Mayor of Wantage joins VE Day 80 celebrations at local care home
Care UK’s Charlton Lodge, on Buttercup Road, pulled out all the stops to commemorate the poignant anniversary of Victory in Europe, and hosted a 1940s-themed street party with a traditional afternoon tea.
Guests also enjoyed live entertainment from the D-Day Dollies, who performed much-loved choreographed wartime songs.
Also in attendance at the special commemorative event was Mayor of Wantage, Dr Angela Dunford.
Resident Myra Roberts, 89, reflected on her memories of the important time, saying: “It’s important to celebrate VE day because people gave their lives for their country. I remember that at the end of the war, everyone was relieved that it was over, and people wanted to celebrate. However, there was also a great sense of reflection for those who had lost loved ones.”
Carla Kell, Home Manager at Charlton Lodge, said: “We had a wonderful time celebrating VE Day 80 with residents, their families and the Wantage community. Everyone was in high spirits as we marked this momentous occasion, but we also took time to reflect on the poignancy of the milestone.
“I’d like to thank the Mayor of Wantage Dr Angela Dunford for coming along, and the entire team for making this celebration possible.
“It was a privilege to honour this important anniversary and to see the residents enjoying the wonderful performance from the D-Day Dollies, delicious food and company of the community as they shared their memories of times gone by. It’s so important to enable residents to foster meaningful connections with the local community and for us to host nostalgic events that can prompt reminiscence, so our VE Day celebration was a roaring success.”
Charlton Lodge is a new state-of the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, hair salon and café, along with plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.
