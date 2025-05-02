May Day magic at Juniper House Care Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and Residents at Barchester’s Juniper House Care Home, in Brackley celebrated this year’s May Day with a visit from the talented Brackley Morris Dancers. The sun was shining as Residents and staff gathered in the garden to enjoy a traditional English folk dance performance, with music playing and bells ringing.

The Brackley Morris Men have a proud history and have been performing in the town for over 400 years! It was definitely an afternoon of reminiscence for Residents as they shared memories of May Day celebrations throughout the eras and how wonderful it is that the tradition is still thriving.

General Manager, Karen Leach said: ‘We always try and have something special planned for May Day and 2025 has been no different! It was such a delight to see Residents and staff dancing, tapping their feet and enjoying the May Day celebrations’.

Juniper House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House Care Home provides residential, nursing, dementia and respite.