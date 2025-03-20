Matthews Cotswold Flour to be featured in episode 2 of Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen Series 2 on ITV1

Bertie Matthews, MD of Matthews Cotswold Flour, will appear as the food hero guest on the highly anticipated second episode of Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen Series 2, airing on ITV1 this Saturday 22nd March at 11:40 AM. The episode includes Bertie Matthews’ deep connection to the Cotswolds and their dedication to producing high-quality, locally sourced flour that is cherished by chefs and bakers alike.

Eighth generation miller, Bertie Matthews will discuss his family's long-standing heritage in milling. The company is committed to regenerative farming, craftsmanship, and the preservation of traditional milling practices. He will also share insights into the growing popularity of local, artisanal ingredients in modern kitchens.

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen brings together renowned culinary personalities and local food heroes, with each episode showcasing a unique aspect of Cotswold food and drink. In this episode, viewers will gain a behind-the-scenes look at how Matthews Cotswold Flour’s products contribute to the rich tapestry of Cotswold cooking.

Tune in to ITV1 this Saturday at 11:40 AM to catch Bertie Matthews as Prue Leith delves into the heart of Cotswold food culture.