Markel Direct brings back the search for The Nation’s A* Trades Apprentice, with a prize worth over £5,000

Off the back of its success in 2024, Markel Direct have decided to run their A* apprentice competition again in 2025. The award aims to celebrate the outstanding work trades apprentices all over the UK are doing within their workplace, offering winners a prize package worth up to £5000.

Markel Direct, the specialist tradespeople insurer, has announced the return of The Nation’s A* Trades Apprentice award in line with National Apprenticeship Week 2025.

The award aims to celebrate the outstanding work trades apprentices all over the UK are doing within their workplace, whilst also highlighting the important role apprentices play in the future of the trades and construction industry.

To enter for the award, the UK public will be given the opportunity to nominate an apprentice whom they believe to be The Nation’s A* Trades Apprentice. Nominations will be judged against a range of criteria by a panel of judges made up of industry experts who will be looking for three apprentices who have gone above and beyond their general role, clearly demonstrated what it means to be a team player and created a positive impact in their role as an apprentice. Nominations are open until Sunday 23rd February and can be submitted at www.markeluk.com/apprentice/nominate-an-apprentice (terms and conditions apply).

The winners of The Nation's A* Trades Apprentice award will receive a development package worth over £5,000, which will help to provide the apprentices with what they need to progress their career in their chosen trade:

Festool toolkit and accessories worth £4,000

24-hour tools cover for a year from Markel Direct worth £294 (based on cover for the Festool toolkit)

A £750 voucher to spend on trades clothing at workwear & tools provider ITS

Last year, the three winners were Dakota O’Brien, an electrical apprentice, Lily Moore, a painting and decorating apprentice, and Alfie Kinsella, a carpentry apprentice. Speaking of how the award has helped his progression, Dakota O'Brien shared: “Since receiving the development package, I’ve been able to advance so much quicker in my trade and perform better on-site. Being recognised for my hard work, and having my own tools and equipment, has really helped me grow in confidence - I’m still so honoured that James nominated me!”

Following the nomination stage, the judging panel, which includes Rob Rees, Divisional Director of Markel Direct, James Wilson, Marketing Manager of Festool, and Robin Clevett host of the Carpentry Show on Fix Radio, will assess a shortlist of finalists and select three winners to receive The Nation’s A* Trades Apprentice award.

Speaking about the competition, Rob Rees, Divisional Director of Markel Direct, shared: “As we approach this year’s National Apprenticeship Week, we are pleased to bring back The Nation’s A* Trades Apprentice Award. Apprentices across the Nation are performing outstanding work within the UK trades and construction industry, playing a vital role in working towards ending the skills crisis that the UK continues to experience. This award is here to thank all of those hard-working apprentices and celebrate their contributions and importance to the UK’s trades sector”.

For more information on the award, and to view the terms and conditions, visit the Markel Direct website: www.markeluk.com/apprentice