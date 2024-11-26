Marie Curie urges people in Banbury to take part in some festive fundraising this Christmas

The UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie is urging people in Banbury to help spread care, comfort and joy this Christmas by signing up to do some festive fundraising.

Whether it’s taking the plunge with a jolly dip in the sea, making gingerbread for a festive bake sale, bringing some sparkle to the working day with a ‘deck your desk’ competition or offering your gift-wrapping services to those who find it a chore - every penny will help Marie Curie deliver quality care to those who need it most.

When signing up, festive fundraisers will also get everything they need to help make their fundraiser a success – from posters and social media graphics to invitations and ‘fundraising in-memory’ cards.

The charity is dependent on fundraising and public donations so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert hospice care, whatever the illness, in the comfort of home. Marie Curie helps people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

How about taking the plunge for a festive swim?

Lorna McGowan, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Oxfordshire, said:

“Christmas can be a difficult time for many people, and for families experiencing dying, death, or bereavement, it can often feel overwhelming.

“Marie Curie believes everyone should have expert care and support at the end of life, free from unnecessary pain, and have the dignity and respect they deserve, whatever their illness. By holding a festive fundraiser for Marie Curie, you can help bring care, comfort and joy to even more people living with a terminal illness, at home, in our hospices, or over the phone.”

“Our team of fundraisers and I have a nice list of ideas to make sure yule be inspired to get fundraising - and we’ll help you every step of the way. So, if you’re keen to do something meaningful in the lead up to Christmas - whatever the idea, we’d love to hear from you!”

Could you make gingerbread for a festive bake sale?

To find out more about how you can give care, comfort and joy this Christmas visit mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Lorna McGowan on 07753 265614 or [email protected].

For more ways to support Marie Curie’s Christmas Appeal, visit: mariecurie.org.uk/christmas