Mamma Mia – Local care home residents celebrate National Pizza Day

By Samantha Fawcett
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 21:53 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 11:15 BST
Chef Stephan Hosts Monthly Pizza Club
Chef Stephan Hosts Monthly Pizza Club
What could be better on a cold February day? Staff and residents at Barchester’s Chacombe Park care home in Banbury had a fantastic time celebrating National Pizza Day on 9th February during their monthly ‘Pizza Club’ that meets on the second Tuesday of every month.

Overseen by chef Stephan, staff and residents experimented with many different types of toppings and flavour combinations - from the exotic, to the classic and everything in between! Everyone ate their fill and declared National Pizza Day a triumph and a brilliant excuse to sample lots of delicious, warming pizza!

General Manager, Shaju Paul, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Pizza Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love pizza? Our fantastic chef did us proud and we all had a great time trying out new flavour combinations and toppings, it was a wonderful way to warm ourselves up!”

Barbara a resident said: “I absolutely love pizza and enjoy making them at our monthly pizza club! I didn’t know there was an actual day to celebrate it, our creations today have all been truly delicious!”

Exotic choice of toppings
Exotic choice of toppings

Chacombe Parkway provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

