Mamma Mia – Local care home residents celebrate National Pizza Day
Overseen by chef Stephan, staff and residents experimented with many different types of toppings and flavour combinations - from the exotic, to the classic and everything in between! Everyone ate their fill and declared National Pizza Day a triumph and a brilliant excuse to sample lots of delicious, warming pizza!
General Manager, Shaju Paul, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Pizza Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love pizza? Our fantastic chef did us proud and we all had a great time trying out new flavour combinations and toppings, it was a wonderful way to warm ourselves up!”
Barbara a resident said: “I absolutely love pizza and enjoy making them at our monthly pizza club! I didn’t know there was an actual day to celebrate it, our creations today have all been truly delicious!”
Chacombe Parkway provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.