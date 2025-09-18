Major disruption in Banbury as burst water pipe causes flooding - just a week after last incident

A second burst water pipe in just over a week has again resulted in significant disruption, forcing several Banbury schools to close today (Thursday, September 18).

The water pipe on West Bar Street is believed to have burst around 7am this morning.

Passersby commented that the pavement along West Bar Street was being lifted due to the pressure of the water beneath the surface.

Some residents living close to the burst pipe on West Bar Street have said their houses have been affected by the flooding.

The incident comes just a week after a burst water pipe on North Bar Street caused significant flooding and several schools to close.

Frank Wise School, Harriers Banbury Academy and Queensway Primary School have all confirmed that they are currently closed due to having no running water on site.

A spokesperson for Frank Wise School said: “Due to another burst water main in Banbury, Frank Wise School is once again without water and as such will not be open today. We will update regarding tomorrow as soon as we can.”

Motorists have been advised to approach the West Bar Street and Beargarden Road areas with caution or consider using an alternative route if possible.

Several residents also reported that their homes in Hanwell Fields, Roman Fields, Easington and the Warwick Road areas of Banbury were without water; however, it is believed that most of these areas now have water access again.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry to customers in Banbury who have been affected by a burst water main on West Bar Street early on Thursday morning.

“Our teams attended swiftly and were able to shut off the burst main, meaning customers should now be seeing supply return as pressure builds. We are now working to complete the repair and to do so safely a road closure will be in place.

“Customer representatives and loss adjustors are on site to assist any properties affected by flooding due to the burst and we apologise to the affected customers.”

For more information about the burst water main, or for help accessing water visit: https://tinyurl.com/ykbjanbd