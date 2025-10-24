London to Paris cycle surpasses fundraising target for local hospice

A team of 46 cyclists who took on the first London to Paris ride to raise vital funds for Katharine House Hospice have surpassed all expectations with the amount raised.

Setting off from Tower Bridge in London, the team pedalled all the way to the Eiffel Tower in Paris and raised a phenomenal £166,085 thanks to generous donations from friends, family and corporate sponsors.

The event, which was sponsored by Banbury-based leading food ingredients supplier, Silbury, was the first of its kind to be put on by the Katharine House team.

Roseann Thompson, Community Engagement Manager at Katharine House Hospice, said, “We’re blown away by the support we’ve had for London to Paris, from our big team of cyclists to all the donations that have been coming in. We believe it’s the most ever raised from a Katharine House event so we’re hugely grateful for the engagement we’ve had from our local community.

The team of London to Paris cyclists at the finish line at the Eiffel Tower, Paris.

“All the money raised goes towards helping us continue caring for local people and their families. It now costs £16,261 per day to run every element of the hospice, so every penny counts.”

Cyclist Ian shared: “Honestly, this was one of the best things I’ve ever done. The camaraderie and support between participants was superb. The stories about how many had been personally impacted by Katharine House were inspirational and thought-provoking, and the organisation was just brilliant.”

The London to Paris cycle challenge will return in 2027. You can register online at khh.org.uk/cycle-london-to-paris