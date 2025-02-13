Local teens impress top councillor

To enter the competition pupils were tasked to create a brand new Fabric design for local Company Pub Stuff to incorporate into their Upholstered furniture range. Pub Stuff supply furniture to the leisure and hospitality sectors throughout the UK and Europe and are based in Cropredy.

The 2nd and 3rd placed teens received £100 and £50 respectively.

Pub Stuff Ltd joined together with local Educational Tutoring Company CORE PLUS TUITION run by Emma Harper and interior design company QUARTER & FORGE DESIGN run by Drew Twyman who specialises in hospitality interiors’, and also judged the entries.

To enter the competition pupils were tasked to create a brand new Fabric design for local Company Pub Stuff to incorporate into their Upholstered furniture range. Pub Stuff supply furniture to the leisure and hospitality sectors throughout the UK and Europe and are based in Cropredy.

The Top 10 finalists were invited to the Whately event together with their families, friends and tutors where Drew Twyman explained “In hospitality design, one of the most important aspects of this is the use of upholstery. They are visually engaging, tactile, and for a brief moment in time, it is your seat in that venue”

Cllr Chukwudi Okeke attended and presented awards, he said “It was great to be invited to present awards to the shortlisted and the winner of the Fabric Design Competition. All the shortlisted designs were beautifully crafted - it was amazing to see the creativity and ingenuity these students possess. Very congratulations to the winner Ella Day! Many thanks to Pub Stuff Ltd, Core+ Tuition & Quarter & Forge, for allowing the imagination and creativity of these children to flourish”.

Emma Harper from Core+ Tuition spoke about the importance of real-life tasks within the educational system. “…this wasn’t just an art project—it was a chance to see learning beyond the classroom and step into the shoes of a real designer. What an amazing experience to see your ideas brought to life. For some of these students, this might be the beginning of a journey into design, textiles, or creative industries. For others, it’s simply a moment to stand proud and say, ‘I did that. I created something special.’ And that is what education at its best is all about—opportunities that inspire, challenge, and excite”.

Alex Huband, Pub Stuff’s Commercial Director who initiated the Competition and arranged the presentation evening spoke about the importance of bringing young people through into industry – he himself is only 27 years old! Being open to new ideas and collaborating with companies who share the same forward -thinking philosophy. He said “ …the exceptional creative talent we can see here in these fabric designs shows us all how much we need young people to engage with industry and how, when given the opportunity, they will shine and grow – gaining confidence along the way. We very much hope this competition will become an annual staple within the local school curriculum”. He went on to thank the teachers and schools who had supported the competition.

All schools in the area were sent details of the competition in June 2024 with a closing date of Nov 2024.

The Top 3 winners also received framed pieces of their fabric design which had been printed onto Velvet by the fabric supplier Smd-ILIV Ltd who are leading UK suppliers of upholstery fabrics and were thanked for their help in making this competition “come alive”.

The Top 3 winners also received a funky cylinder seat in their own winning fabric design.

1st Prize: Ella Day from Parker E-Act Academy, Daventry (prize sponsored by Pub Stuff)

2nd Prize: Ruby Bloomfield from Harris Academy, Rugby (prize sponsored by Quarter & Forge)

3rd Prize: Charlie Farrell from Swalcliffe School, Banbury (prize sponsored by Core Plus Tuition

1 . Contributed Cllr Chukwudi Okeke presenting the winner Ella Day and the winning School - Parker E-Act Academy with £500 Each Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Emma Harper from Cor+ Tuition, Cllr Chukwudu Okeke, Ruby Bllomfield (2nd Place), Ella Day (winner), Charlie Farrell (3rd Place), Alex Huband , Commercial Director Pub stuff Ltd , & Luke Wetherill Sales & Seign Pub Stuff Ltd. Presentation in front of familt & friends at The Whately hall Hotel Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Competition Winner Ella Day a pupil at Parker E-Act Academy being presented with her £500 cheque by Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke, Leader of Cherwell District Council Photo: Submitted Photo Sales