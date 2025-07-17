Local rugby clubs and Howden Insurance bring The British & Irish Lions spirit to Banbury

Local insurance broker Howden is bringing the rugby spirit to Banbury this summer, celebrating the game, teaming up with local rugby clubs and bringing the community together.

With interactive agility challenges, free Howden merch, and a chance to win a hamper worth £100, Howden Banbury’s community events promise fun for all ages and a fitting celebration of rugby’s biggest year.

As a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden Insurance is not only backing community level activities and supporting the grassroots game, but also hosting a series of exciting events to celebrate the squad as they take on teams across Australia.

Brackley Rugby club kicked off the celebrations with a community event on Saturday 28th June as The British & Irish Lions took on Western Force, with the Howden Banbury team hosting an agility challenge, giving free merch, and a competition to win a £100 Howden x British & Irish Lions Hamper.

The British & Irish Lions take on Australia for the first time this weekend.

Ricky Sehmi, Branch Manager at Howden Banbury said: “We’re thrilled to share in the excitement of The British & Irish Lions with our community not just here in Banbury, the wider area. Rugby brings people together, and as a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, we’re proud to help bring that spirit to life locally at events that everyone can enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to support grassroots rugby and celebrate the legacy of the game – not just through these events, but by recognising the incredible work of local clubs who play such a vital role in developing the sport. We’re looking forward to all our upcoming events throughout the summer, and being a part of this historic tour with Brackley Rugby Club.”

Mark Ashton, Chairman at Brackley Rugby Club said: “Howden joined us and over 1,600 visitors at the recent Armed Forces event at Brackley Rugby Club. The agility challenge was very well received, and the Howden team continue to be a joy to work with. Based on our work together so far, we see our relationship with Howden lasting far longer than The British & Irish Lions tour. The Howden service has already been well received by our members and we look forward to further events and introductions to allow Ricky and his team to bring their enthusiasm and expertise on insurance to a wider audience.”

And the celebrations don’t stop there. With the tour heating up, Howden Banbury is keeping the momentum going by partnering with Banbury Rugby Club for their own action-packed event. Bringing the same energy and community spirit, the team is gearing up for another great day of family fun, rugby, and local connection.

On Saturday 19th July, Howden Banbury are offering £5 towards the breakfast buffet for the first 40 guests at Banbury Rugby Club’s Family Fun Day on Saturday 19th July, when The British & Irish Lions go up against the Wallabies. There will be another chance to take on the agility challenge, get your hands on free merch and enter the hamper competition.

Matt Goode, Director of Rugby and Commercial Manager of Banbury Rugby Club said: “It has been great working with Howden and we look forward to them supporting more of our initiatives at the Banbury RUFC. Our next event on 19th of July is to celebrate Volunteer’s Day with The British & Irish Lions playing their first match against Australia, a touch tournament for the 'JB Cup' and the volunteers party in the evening.

“It is fantastic to see Howden showing their commitment to local rugby clubs and the Howden Banbury branch in particular, who have been working closely with us to help our members with offers and competitions.”

Howden uses insurance as a powerful force for good, taking a no-limits approach to everything it does. Because when Howden says it cares about clients, the team means it on every level; from helping find cover for the most important things in life, to supporting the communities it serves.

One of the UK’s largest independent brokers, Howden was founded 30 years ago by three young brokers and a dog named Flight. David Howden began winning their first clients with a focus on exceptional customer service. That focus remains true to this day, as the team continues to serve local people in our community, including here in Banbury.

To learn more about Howden Insurance, simply give your local Banbury branch (www.howdeninsurance.co.uk/banbury)a ring or visit in person and speak with a member of the team.