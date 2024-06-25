Local Oxfordshire artist Dolly Mavies to perform at Glastonbury Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rising star Dolly Mavies is set to make her debut at the legendary Glastonbury Festival this year. Known for her evocative lyrics and soulful melodies, Dolly will perform at The Bimble Inn on Saturday, June 29th at 7pm and at The Lizard Stage on Sunday, June 30th at 7 pm. She shares the prestigious line-up with headline artists such as Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

Dolly Mavies’ debut album, The Calm and The Storm, released last year, garnered critical acclaim and solidified her place in the hearts of music lovers. Fans can look forward to hearing her perform selections from this remarkable record at the festival.

A beloved figure in the local music scene, Dolly is deeply rooted in Oxfordshire. She hosts an annual Christmas show in Deddington, a cherished event by locals. Dolly's commitment to her community and the local music scene is unwavering, making her Glastonbury debut a proud moment for her supporters.

Dolly has had the opportunity to support renowned artists such as Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Melanie C, showcasing her talent alongside some of the industry's finest.

Dolly will be joined at Glastonbury by members of her band: Adrian Banks, Chris Gillett, and Ruth Draper, all local musicians and friends. Their collaboration brings a dynamic and heartfelt energy to her performances, further enriching the festival experience.

Following her Glastonbury performances, Dolly will return to Oxford for a much-anticipated show at The Bullingdon on October 4th. Her live performances are known for their emotional depth and captivating presence, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Dolly Mavies has been praised by notable figures in the music industry. BBC Radio 2's Whispering Bob Harris expressed his admiration, saying he "loves what she is doing," while BBC 6 Music's Tom Robinson has declared her "one of my favourites."

