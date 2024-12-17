Local housebuilder supports Banbury theatre group with ‘Nativity! the Musical’ production

An Oxfordshire housebuilder has supported a Banbury theatre group with a donation of £300.

Redrow South West, currently building at Blaise Park, on Mitchell Way in Milton, has donated £300 to Avocet Theatre Company in Banbury as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which is now in its second year, enables organisations and charities to apply for donations that will help them thrive, with local causes encouraged to submit applications for their share of a £10,000 pot.

The Avocet Theatre Company was founded six years ago and produces two spectacular theatrical shows a year, bringing unique and exciting theatre shows to Banbury and North Oxfordshire.

Their team consists of dedicated volunteers who are passionate about getting people involved in the theatre and performing arts. The funds received from the Redrow South West community fund will go towards the production of their latest show – Nativity! the Musical, which is based on the popular movie.

Ben Coleman, Director of Avocet Theatre Company, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow South West for this generous contribution towards Avocet Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Nativity! the Musical.

“Every show we produce is run by volunteers, and relies on the support of our community, and this donation will be a tremendous help in covering the costs of theatre hire for our December production.

“At ATC, we’re committed to making theatre accessible to all, and this funding will support our mission to bring affordable, high-quality productions to the stage while offering opportunities for young people to get involved through our ATC bursary. Thank you for helping us create a memorable experience for our audiences and cast alike.”

Redrow South West have donated towards the Avocet Theatre Company’s latest production of Nativity! The Musical

Sian Smith, Sales Director at Redrow South West, said: “The Avocet Theatre Company is an important part of the Oxfordshire community, and the volunteers work hard to provide a creative outlet for people of all ages, who want to get involved in local theatre and share that passion with those around them.

“We are proud to have supported them in their latest show, Nativity! the Musical. Here at Redrow, it is important to us that local organisations have the support they need to provide services to the thriving communities they operate within and can continue to bring joy to everyone involved. We hope our donation will help support those who have a passion for performing arts and wish everyone at Avocet Theatre Company all the best with all their future productions!”

