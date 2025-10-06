Local heroes celebrated at Chipping Norton's Community Awards evening

The Old Mill Café & Bistro was recognised for serving Chipping Norton for over 25 years.

Local heroes were celebrated for their outstanding achievements across sport, business, volunteering, and community services at the Chipping Norton Community Awards evening.

The town’s local heroes were invited to the award ceremony, which took place at Chipping Norton Town Hall on Friday, September 26.

Organised by the town council, the awards evening aimed to celebrate people, groups, and organisations that make a positive difference to life in the town.

Chipping Norton Town Mayor Sandra Coleman said: “The Community Awards are a chance to celebrate those who give so much to Chipping Norton.

The team from the Chippy Larder (L) were awarded joint winners of the business of the year award, whilst David Cuthbert (R) was given the outstanding individual award.

“This year’s winners and nominees show the incredible strength, resilience, and kindness that define our town.

“We were amazed at all the young people being nominated this year and are delighted that there are so many young people in our town and leading the way and inspiring their peers by winning the Community Awards.”

This year’s event saw young people taking centre stage, with three of the six awards being presented to heroes from the town’s next generation of heroes.

Ella Tinkham was awarded the Beacham Award for Sporting Achievement for her outstanding achievements on the athletic track.

This year, Ella became the fastest under-15 girl over 100m, while overcoming major surgery with determination.

The Beacham Award for Sporting Achievement team category was presented to Chipping Norton Swifts U11 Girls, after their win of the Oxfordshire County League Shield.

Bailea Harrison and Lilly Jakeman were joint winners of the Young Person of the Year award.

Bailea was celebrated for her work securing a permanent memorial to WWII ATA pilot Susan Slade, and Lily was praised for her long-standing work mentoring young people at Chipping Norton Theatre.

The Chippy Larder and The Chipping Norton Shuttle Bus Team were joint winners of the Organisation of the Year award.

The larder supports 160 families each week with cheap and healthy meals, and the shuttle bus ensures residents remain connected to essential services.

Mayor Coleman’s Civic Award for independent business was presented to Old Mill Café and Bistro for its 25 years of providing a welcoming hub in the town centre.

The mayor’s award for outstanding individuals was given to David Cuthbert for his 22 years of service as an on-call firefighter and watch manager at Chipping Norton Fire Station, raising more than £40,000 for good causes.