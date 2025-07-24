Local head of maintenance scoops Coveted Care Title

Gareth Lewis at Chacombe Park care home in Chacombe, Banbury has been crowned Maintenance Champion for the Central Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and is through to the national round of judging.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Gareth Lewis is over the moon to have been named the winner for the Central Division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Lewis said: “It’s wonderful to know so many people voted for me, it was a pleasant surprise being nominated, and receiving the award for simply doing my job.”

A Big Thank You from All at Chacombe Park

As the winner for Central, Gareth is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Shaju Paul, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Gareth. We are so proud of him. He deserves all the recognition for his daily support of our home, and the continued safety of its residents, staff and visitors. In his role, Gareth provides guidance and support to his immediate team and colleagues across the region, everyone wishes him all the best for the nationals.”

Chacombe Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Chacombe Parkway provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care.