Local government merger will ‘improve services and support local communities’, says council for Banbury

Cherwell District Council has backed a proposed merger with Oxford City and West Oxfordshire councils, saying it would help improve services, support local communities and tackle existing inefficiencies.

New details about the proposed merger between the three councils have been released.

As part of the reorganisation of local governments, Cherwell would join up with Oxford City and West Oxfordshire to form the Oxford and Shires Council.

The council are supporting this plan, with a spokesperson saying: “It will tackle existing inefficiencies, improve services, and support local communities.

“It would create authorities that are big enough to be efficient, stable and reliable, but local enough to care and be responsive to communities.”

The proposal is one of three being put forward for the area, with Cherwell believing this one has the potential to save up to £59.8m a year.

It is hoped the proposed merger would make services, such as Adults' Social Care and Children's Services, which are responsible for around 85 per cent of Oxfordshire County Council’s spending, more cost-effective.

The plans have been designed to meet the criteria set out by the government, which called for local government reforms for councils that serve around 500,000 people, are financially stable, deliver high-quality services, are responsive to the needs of communities, and support growth across the region.

Cllr David Hingley, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “Our proposal for two new unitary councils will create authorities that are designed around what our communities truly need. They will be locally accountable to their residents and underpinned by sound finances, positioning them to serve and empower future generations.

“By drawing from the strengths of all parts of Oxfordshire, Oxford and West Berkshire, these councils will be the right size to deliver for our residents and businesses – enterprising, connected and ready to meet local priorities.”

The council says the merger will support growth in Oxford, the areas’ market towns and rural villages, and will balance the needs of different communities and deliver more jobs, better transport and homes in the right places.

In line with national guidance, the Oxford and Shires council will have just under 100 councillors once formed.

The proposal will be considered by councils across Oxfordshire and West Berkshire in the coming weeks, before it is submitted to the government by the deadline of November 28.

While the local councils will formally decide which proposal to endorse at their meetings, the ultimate decision on which is taken forward will sit with the government.

It is thought that the government will then work alongside residents and stakeholders on all proposals for the area in 2026 before deciding which model is put in place in early summer.

Cllr Andy Graham, leader for West Oxfordshire District Council, said, “We were clear that residents needed to come first in any discussions around future options for local government. The feedback we have received over the last several months has shaped this proposal, so it truly reflects our communities, both now and in the future.

The new council or councils are expected to be formed sometime in 2028.

For more information about the proposed merger between the three councils, visit: http://twocouncils.org