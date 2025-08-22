Local Charity ARCh Brings Poetry and Music to Banbury and Didcot Families

Emma Orton was on hand to talk to people about the work ARCh does

Over the past two weeks, Oxfordshire charity Assisted Reading for Children (ARCh) has brought words and music to life at two special family events, hosted at Lock29 in Banbury and the Cornerstone Arts Centre in Didcot.

The events were led by ARCh Patron, award-winning poet and children’s author James Carter, who inspired families with lively poetry and music workshops designed to spark creativity and a love of language. Children and parents joined in with songs and playful wordplay, discovering the joy of reading and writing together.

Alongside the workshops, ARCh staff member Emma Orton introduced members of the public to the vital work ARCh does in supporting children who struggle with reading across Oxfordshire. Emma shared stories of the charity’s impact and encouraged local people to consider getting involved, whether by volunteering as reading helpers or supporting ARCh in other ways.

James said: “Many children so need the assistance that ARCh’s wonderful volunteers provide, to help them become fully engaged as readers or ultimately, they will not have full access to either the world at large or their own potential futures. And that is why I am proud to be a patron of this brilliant organisation!”

ARCh Patron James Carter, ready to share his poetry with families

Emma said: “These events were a fantastic opportunity to bring families together, celebrate the power of words, and highlight the difference our volunteers make in children’s lives. We work in schools across Oxfordshire, but it was great to get into the community in Banbury and Didcot and connect with more children and families. We want to inspire every child in Oxfordshire to love all types of literacy!”

ARCh works with hundreds of Oxfordshire children every year, pairing trained volunteers with primary school pupils who need extra support and encouragement with reading. In September, around 270 ARCh Reading Helpers will go into over 100 schools across Oxfordshire for twice weekly 1:1 reading sessions, developing children’s love of reading, confidence, and overall wellbeing.

For more information about ARCh and how to get involved, visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk or search for ARCh Oxfordshire on social media.