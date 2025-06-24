Local care home residents work out for Barchester’s Foundation Week

By Samantha Fawcett
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 14:56 BST
As part of Barchester’s Healthcare’s Foundation Week, staff and residents at Barchester’s Chacombe Park care home near Banbury ‘Got Moving’ and took part in a fun and fabulous work out session led by fitness marvel, Sheila Caspell.

At 80 years of age, Sheila is a shining example of how we can all keep fit and active well into our later years. Sheila led her ‘Extendercise’ session, designed to wake up the body through gentle stretching using everyday props such as scarves and balls that everyone has around the home – no expensive kit needed, just objects to pass and hold to keep us all moving.

Sheila trains all sorts of people and is a regular visitor to care homes working hard to keep the residents moving no matter that their ability. Sheila says: “Even if we spend more time sitting than walking, we can still maintain wellbeing at any age if we do some gentle exercise every day. It doesn’t have to be for long, just a few minutes each day can make all the difference.

General Manager, Shaju Paul, said: “Our residents loved Sheila’s session, she is absolutely phenomenal. Her energy is so infectious and our residents respond so well to her encouragement. I think we all need to be a bit more Sheila!”

During Foundation Week, all Barchester homes and hospitals are logging their ‘move minutes’ each day to help everyone stay fit and active whilst fundraising for the Foundation.

Chacombe Park have been tallying up the minutes with daily resident walks around the homes wonderful grounds, and challenges between staff; hula-hoop and ‘beat the boss’ on the vibration plate, both of which had the residents laughing!

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities. Chacombe Parkway provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care.

Staff hula-hoop challenge

1. Contributed

Staff hula-hoop challenge Photo: Submitted

Beat the Boss - Shaju!

2. Contributed

Beat the Boss - Shaju! Photo: Submitted

Daily Walks around Chacombe grounds

3. Contributed

Daily Walks around Chacombe grounds Photo: Submitted

Fitness Fun at any age

4. Contributed

Fitness Fun at any age Photo: Submitted

