Local care home invites community to Open Day

Glebefields care home in Drayton village will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of tea, cake and conversation on Saturday 25th October, 2025.

Guests will have the chance to meet those already living at Glebefields and take a tour of their beautiful home before taking part in some 'Autumn Flower Arranging'.

Benazir Shakkir, General Manager at Glebefields says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Glebefields will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delicious homemade hospitality all courtesy of our talented chefs. We hope to see you all there!”

Glebefields care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glebefields provides residential and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.