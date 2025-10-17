Local care home chef wins prestigious national award for excellence in care catering

A local care home chef has been recognised on the national stage for his outstanding dedication to enhancing the lives of residents through innovative, person-centred catering. Janos Csavas, Head Chef at Aria Care’s Oaken Holt Estate in Farmoor, has been awarded the Bev Puxley Award at the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) Awards 2025, sponsored by The Worshipful Company of Cooks London.

The Bev Puxley Award is one of the most prestigious honours in the care catering industry. It recognises chefs who demonstrate an exceptional contribution to their field, not just in delivering high-quality, nutritious food, but in elevating standards, training others, and making a lasting impact on residents’ wellbeing.

With over six years of experience in the care catering sector, Janos Csavas leads the culinary teams at two private care homes, focusing particularly on the needs of residents living with dementia. His approach goes far beyond the kitchen, placing dignity, comfort, and familiarity at the heart of every dish.

“Being recognised with the Bev Puxley Award is an incredible honour,” said Janos. “For me, catering in care isn’t just about providing meals, it’s about creating moments of joy, connection, and comfort for people who deserve the very best.”

Janos Csavas, Head Chef at Aria Care's Oaken Holt Estatate in Farmoor

At the heart of Janos’s work is a passion for person-centred care. His contributions include:

Sensory-stimulating menus that evoke nostalgic memories, supporting emotional wellbeing in those living with dementia.

Texture-modified meals that retain flavour and presentation, ensuring residents with swallowing difficulties still enjoy their meals with dignity.

Collaborative, customised meal plans created in partnership with care staff and families to reflect individual tastes, traditions, and dietary needs.

Beyond his culinary creativity, Janos has also taken a leadership role in staff development. He has introduced in-house training programmes to educate care teams on nutrition in dementia care, improving both mealtime experiences and clinical outcomes for residents.

The impact has been significant; improved resident engagement, reduced food waste, and increased nutritional intake, all of which contribute to better health and happiness.

Janos Csavas (L) with Aria Care's Hospitality Director, James Clear, and Group Hospitality Manager, Paul Wright (R)

James Clear, Hospitality Director at Aria Care, said:

“We are extremely proud of Janos and thrilled that his hard work and passion have been recognised nationally. The passion and dedication he shows on a daily basis is inspirational. His food not only nourishes but brings comfort, dignity, and joy to our residents every day. This award is richly deserved.”

The NACC Bev Puxley Award shines a light on those raising the bar in care catering across the UK, and this year, that light has landed right here in Oxfordshire.