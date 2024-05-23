Local Banbury company takes on challenge
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
On Saturday 11th May 2024, key ingredient supplier, Silbury travelled to the Lake District to participate in a 10 hour endurance challenge organised by the Samworth Brothers Group. This involved hiking and cycling through Ambeside and kayaking on Lake Windermere. A fantastic day was had by all and we were delighted to have raised £4,145 plus £942 in gift aid for Katharine House Hospice.