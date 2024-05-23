Local Banbury company takes on challenge

Local Banbury company Silbury participate in a 10-hour endurance race to support Katharine House Hospice.

On Saturday 11th May 2024, key ingredient supplier, Silbury travelled to the Lake District to participate in a 10 hour endurance challenge organised by the Samworth Brothers Group. This involved hiking and cycling through Ambeside and kayaking on Lake Windermere. A fantastic day was had by all and we were delighted to have raised £4,145 plus £942 in gift aid for Katharine House Hospice.