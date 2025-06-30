Local artists raise over £600 for St Mary's Church through 'Art in Cropredy' exhibition

In May, paintings, drawings, pottery, glassware and textiles filled the church and artists demonstrated their craft inside and outside the church.

More than 600 visitors, from land and canal boats, came to the exhibition and over £676 was raised for the church through sales and a charity auction of postcard sized original art.

An oversized cheque was presented to Beryl Lascelles and Verna Wass, representatives of Cropredy PCC, by Trevor Mockford, the Art in Cropredy organiser, with a lunch to follow at the Brasenose Arms in Cropredy.

Artist demonstrating outside the church - Sarah Miles

Artists demonstrating inside the church - Trevor Mockford and Thomas Shepherd