Local artists raise over £600 for St Mary's Church through 'Art in Cropredy' exhibition

By Carole Mockford
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 10:04 BST
Oxfordshire Artweeks took place in May and a group of 10 2D and 3D local artists (many from the Church Lane Gallery in Banbury) exhibited at the church of St Mary the Virgin in Cropredy.

In May, paintings, drawings, pottery, glassware and textiles filled the church and artists demonstrated their craft inside and outside the church.

More than 600 visitors, from land and canal boats, came to the exhibition and over £676 was raised for the church through sales and a charity auction of postcard sized original art.

An oversized cheque was presented to Beryl Lascelles and Verna Wass, representatives of Cropredy PCC, by Trevor Mockford, the Art in Cropredy organiser, with a lunch to follow at the Brasenose Arms in Cropredy.

Artist demonstrating outside the church - Sarah Miles

Artist demonstrating outside the church - Sarah Miles

Artwork filled the church

Artwork filled the church

Artists demonstrating inside the church - Trevor Mockford and Thomas Shepherd

Artists demonstrating inside the church - Trevor Mockford and Thomas Shepherd

Artist demonstrating inside the church - Cathy Read

Artist demonstrating inside the church - Cathy Read

