Little Sparrows childcare raises money for a Banbury charity

£410 raised for Let's play project.

Little sparrows childcare that is based in Banbury raised £410 for Let's play project.

They achieved this by having a lucky square draw, where people could buy a square for £2 and win an amazing prize.

The childcare had some very generous donations by parents and families also by Nando's, Novella hair, Church house, Banbury Fish Bar, Enigma music, cake box, muffin break,Lisa Smith scents ,Darceys by Linsi, Roses of Bloxham and Shana Hetherington beauty.

Little Sparrows childcare raises money for local charity.