Little Sparrows childcare raises money for a Banbury charity
Little sparrows childcare that is based in Banbury raised £410 for Let's play project.
They achieved this by having a lucky square draw, where people could buy a square for £2 and win an amazing prize.
The childcare had some very generous donations by parents and families also by Nando's, Novella hair, Church house, Banbury Fish Bar, Enigma music, cake box, muffin break,Lisa Smith scents ,Darceys by Linsi, Roses of Bloxham and Shana Hetherington beauty.
Little Sparrows would like to thank all that donated. Considering they only have 13 families attending their small setting this was a lovely amount of money to raise for new equipment and resources for the children/adults that attend the Let's play project.