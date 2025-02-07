Lewis Hamilton commissions ex-Banbury art college student

As part of Lewis Hamilton’s leaving gifts to his Mercedes teammates, local artist Joel Clark was commissioned to produce an original artwork that would be gifted to his Mercedes teammates.

Lewis also commissioned a further 5 artworks to be distributed around each factory that built his F1 cars. Titled An Ode to Senna, the artwork is created from 100's and 100's of hand-cut vinyl pieces applied to A1 Perspex panel. Lewis wanted to celebrate his greatest moments with the team, and Joel's brief was to capture his victory at the 2021 Brazilian GP and his tribute to Ayrton Senna. Joel also happens to be an ex-Banbury Art College student, and grew up in and around Brackley; meaning it made the whole experience of working on this project extra, extra special and very emotional.