Levels in reservoir near Banbury are at lowest point for 30 years, but experts say fish are not in danger
Some locals have become concerned about the low water levels at Clattercote Reservoir over the past week.
One resident who walks around the reservoir regularly says they are concerned about the health of the fish who inhabit it, as they have never seen the water levels so low.
They said: “I regularly walk around it, and I’m concerned about the water quality and the health of the fish.
“Several local fishermen have also voiced their concerns, saying that the reservoir should be closed and fishing should be stopped until the water levels recover to protect the fish.
“This is the lowest I have ever seen it, and I fear that the fish are going to die due to low oxygen levels.”
However, a spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust, which manages the reservoir, says they are regularly monitoring the levels and do not believe that the current water levels are impacting the health of the fish.
They also say that despite the water levels at Clattercote now being similar to those in the summers of 1995 and 1996, it is still ok for people to fish at the reservoir.
A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust said: “The water level in Clattercote Reservoir is about three metres lower than its maximum.
“The reservoir is around eight metres at the deepest points, and there is still a substantial amount of water remaining, so our specialists do not believe there is any danger to fish at the current time.
“We work in partnership with Banbury and District Angling Association, who act as our eyes and ears on the ground. They will continue to closely monitor the reservoir, including water levels and fish behaviour, and report any concerns so we can take appropriate action.”
Anyone with concerns about water levels in reservoirs, canals or rivers should email the Canal and River Trust at [email protected] or call them on 0303 040 4040.
