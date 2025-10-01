Letter: Stay safe and warm this winter
That’s why I’m writing from the palliative care and bereavement support charity, Sue Ryder, to highlight how we’re helping more people this winter to get the support they need.
Sue Ryder staff and volunteers are working in partnership with teams from energy network SGN across the Southeast, signposting people to advice and information on staying safe and warm at home. This includes help reducing energy bills, managing debt, understanding carbon monoxide risks, and signing up to the free Priority Services Register (PSR), which offers extra help during power cuts and loss of gas supplies.
As a palliative and bereavement support charity, the partnership is particularly poignant. People at the end of their lives often rely on medical devices and need warm homes – essentials that can lead a terminally ill person’s energy bill to rise by 75% after their diagnosis.
As we enter the colder months, now is the time to check on ourselves and those around us because no one should face hardship today or in their final days.
The PSR is free to sign up for people, including those of pensionable age, who have a disability, are chronically ill, have recently been bereaved, are pregnant, or have young children under 5. To find out if you are eligible and to register, visit: sueryder.org/priority
To find out more about staying safe and warm, visit: sueryder.org/safeandwarm
Many thanks
Laura Tosh
Safe and Warm Programme Manager
Sue Ryder