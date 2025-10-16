Launton Grange Care Home to light up the sky with community fireworks night

HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home in Bicester, Oxfordshire, is inviting the local community to join them for a spectacular Fireworks Display on Wednesday 5th November at 6:00pm. The event promises an evening of fun, food, and festivities for all ages, and best of all, entry is free!

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests will be treated to a live saxophone performance, creating the perfect atmosphere to accompany the dazzling fireworks. To keep everyone warm and cosy, the home will be serving chilli and jacket potatoes, along with delicious hot chocolate.

Located in the heart of Bicester, Launton Grange Care Home is proud to be part of the local community and is excited to welcome neighbours, friends, and families to celebrate Bonfire Night together in a safe and friendly environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome, bring your family and friends, wrap up warm, and enjoy a sparkling evening at Launton Grange!

Guests at last years HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home fireworks display event

Launton Grange is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One care homes across the UK, providing the kindest care to older people. This autumn, new residents can take advantage of a special welcome offer, enjoying 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 30th November 2025.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this autumn. Visit https://www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes/launton-grange today to find out more about life at Launton Grange.

Home Manager Zoe Spillane commented: “We’re really looking forward to bringing people together for an evening of light, warmth, and music. Our residents love being part of the local community, and this is a wonderful opportunity to share that spirit with everyone.”