Launton Grange Care Home marks Baby Loss Awareness Week with compassion and community spirit

Colleagues and residents at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home in Bicester, Oxfordshire, came together to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, uniting in support of those affected by the tragic loss of a baby.

Team members dressed in pink and blue, the official colours of the awareness campaign, and each donated to a baby loss charity of their choice. The heartfelt gesture opened up meaningful conversations throughout the day about a deeply emotional topic that has touched many within the Launton Grange community.

One of the home’s cherished residents, Barbara Marsh, who will be celebrating her 100th birthday next month, was among those who took part. Barbara shared: “As soon as I heard the name of the charity we are supporting, I just had to join the girls to support the cause.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week, held annually from 9th–15th October, aims to raise awareness, support bereaved families, and encourage open conversations about pregnancy and baby loss, a topic that often remains difficult to discuss.

At Launton Grange, the day served as a reminder of the power of community and kindness in helping to heal and support those who grieve.

Annie Merry, Front of House Manager at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home, said: “We wanted to do something small but meaningful to show our support for everyone affected by baby loss. The response from our team and residents has been incredibly moving, it’s been a day of reflection, compassion, and togetherness.”