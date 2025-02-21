Last call to enter charity giving-back competition

Charity giving back competition: Shaun Reynolds and Thom Airs.

Charities across Oxfordshire have one week left to secure the opportunity to boost their profile by entering an annual competition.

The Giving Back competition, launched by Fortitude Communications in 2021, offers charities the chance to win professional communications and content support.

This year, the giveaway totals a record £5,000, with the winning charity receiving a showcase video, while two runners-up will get either a professional photoshoot or a graphic design package.

And with one week to go to the deadline to enter the PR and marketing agency is encouraging more good causes to submit their entries.

Greig Box Turnbull, founder of Fortitude Communications, said: "We’ve had a fantastic response to this year’s charity giving back competition.

“The entries do far are truly inspiring and there’s still time for more good caused to enter to be in with a chance of boosting their profile.

“I’d encourage as many charities to get involved as possible, as the prizes on offer will add tremendous value to their causes.”

Previous winners include Be Free Young Carers, Assisted Reading for Children, and Against Breast Cancer.

Be Free Young Carers, the first winner in 2021, received a professional two-minute video to use as a marketing tool online.

Sabiene North, CEO of Be Free Young Carers, said: "The video made a huge difference to how we engage our supporters.

"We have regularly shared it with potential funders who have been amazed by the stories perfectly captured in the film."

To be eligible to enter, organisations must be registered charities or deliver positive social impact in Oxfordshire.

Entries are open until midnight on February 28.

A panel of judges will notify the winning charities on March 17.

To enter, charities can visit www.fortitudecommunications.com where they can complete a simple online registration form.