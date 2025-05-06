Larkrise care home invites community to join in VE Day anniversary street party
Running from 11.00-17.00 on Thursday 8 May in the grounds of the care home, the event will feature live music, reminiscing with residents, a 1940s fancy dress theme, and plenty of refreshments, including a fish and chip lunch and high tea.
Among the residents who will be joining in is Arthur Morbey, who was just 11 years old on VE Day. He vividly remembers the jubilation that swept the streets.
“We knew the war was over, and it felt like the whole world was celebrating," Arthur recalled. "There was dancing and cheering. Food was still limited by rationing, but it seemed plentiful on that day!"
Also joining the party is Larkrise resident William Bell, who served in the RAF after the war. Both residents are eager to share their stories and help others understand the significance of VE Day.
Hannah Larner, Home Manager at Larkise, added: "Hearing our residents share their wartime memories is truly moving. This anniversary holds deep meaning for them, and we’re proud to honour it. We look forward to welcoming the community to join us in commemorating residents’ stories and celebrating the peace that followed."
The event is open to the public, and free to attend.
To find out more about Larkrise and upcoming events, visit Larkrise Care Centre | Care Home in Banbury | OSJCT or call 0800 988 8133.