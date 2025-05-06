Larkrise care home invites community to join in VE Day anniversary street party

Larkrise resident Arthur Morbey vividly remembers Victory in Europe (VE) Day

Residents and carers at Banbury care home Larkrise are hosting a street party to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, honouring those who lived and served during World War II, and celebrating the peace that followed.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from 11.00-17.00 on Thursday 8 May in the grounds of the care home, the event will feature live music, reminiscing with residents, a 1940s fancy dress theme, and plenty of refreshments, including a fish and chip lunch and high tea.

Among the residents who will be joining in is Arthur Morbey, who was just 11 years old on VE Day. He vividly remembers the jubilation that swept the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew the war was over, and it felt like the whole world was celebrating," Arthur recalled. "There was dancing and cheering. Food was still limited by rationing, but it seemed plentiful on that day!"

Also joining the party is Larkrise resident William Bell, who served in the RAF after the war. Both residents are eager to share their stories and help others understand the significance of VE Day.

Hannah Larner, Home Manager at Larkise, added: "Hearing our residents share their wartime memories is truly moving. This anniversary holds deep meaning for them, and we’re proud to honour it. We look forward to welcoming the community to join us in commemorating residents’ stories and celebrating the peace that followed."

The event is open to the public, and free to attend.

To find out more about Larkrise and upcoming events, visit Larkrise Care Centre | Care Home in Banbury | OSJCT or call 0800 988 8133.