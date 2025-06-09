Larkrise care home in Banbury enhances dementia care with therapeutic power of Rock Choir
At Larkrise, music is more than just entertainment — it’s a powerful therapeutic tool. For residents, particularly those living with dementia, familiar songs can unlock memories, reduce anxiety, and spark meaningful connections. The growing evidence behind music therapy shows clear benefits: it enhances wellbeing, encourages movement, improves communication, promotes social connection, and brings moments of happiness - all of which were on display during Rock Choir’s visit.
“It was such a joy to see how many residents recognised the songs and joined in,” said Jade Wise, Activities Co-ordinator at Larkrise. “The Rock Choir are amazing! The residents love them, and they always get everyone clapping and up on their feet. Everyone here would recommend them to everyone! That’s why we love having them back as much as we can.”
Liga Milune, Rock Choir Leader for the group performing at Larkrise, shared: “It’s such a joy to perform at Larkrise. The energy and warmth from the residents and team are truly special. Music is incredibly powerful — it brings people together, no matter their age or ability. It’s inclusive, uplifting, and we love seeing the happy faces of everyone singing along and joining in. We can’t wait to return!”
Jade added: “One of the most touching moments came as carers and residents danced together, hands held and faces beaming - the smiles on their faces were just magical.”
The performance included a mix of modern and classic hits, including “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith, Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and Blondie’s upbeat anthem “One Way or Another”.