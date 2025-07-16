Larkrise Care Centre’s summer fete raises over £600 for residents’ amenities fund

Residents, families, employees and members of the local community came together for a day of fun at Larkrise Care Centre’s annual summer fete, raising £605.10 in support of the Banbury care home residents’ amenities fund.

The event, held on the grounds of Larkrise, part of not-for-profit care provider The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), featured traditional fete highlights including a raffle, tombola, craft stalls, a selection of food and refreshments, as well as a visit from Al’s Owls—a special request from residents who share a deep fondness for animals.

Hannah Larner, Home Manager at Larkrise Care Centre, expressed her appreciation for the turnout: “It was lovely to see the community come together to support our home and raise money for our residents. Events like this really bring everyone closer and show the strength of the Larkrise community.”

Resident Jill also shared her enjoyment of the day, adding: “I thought it was really good, and we had plenty of stalls to raise money for the amenities fund. It’s nice to see everyone enjoying themselves while helping to enhance our home.”

The Larkrise Care Centre summer fete.

Hannah said: “On behalf of all at Larkrise, I would like to extend a huge thank you to the local businesses whose generous donations played a key role in the success of the event. I would also like to say a heartfelt thanks to colleagues and family members who donated wonderful hampers and gifts, adding to the excitement of the raffle and tombola.”

Supporters included: Banbury Disco Bowling, Body and Soul Massage, AKA Bar, Banbury Hill Farm, The Entertainer, Tesco, Banbury Fish Bar, Queensway Fish Saloon, The Herb Centre, Hillier’s Garden Centre, Elite Ladies Kickboxing.

All funds raised will go into the residents’ amenities fund which is used to enhance the home’s shared spaces and programme of activities. The fund is managed by the residents, who collectively decide how the money is spent to enhance their living environment.

Earlier this year, residents voted to use the fund to add features to the front garden and rear patio that everyone could benefit from, including water fountains, artwork, and decorative elements. They are now considering further creative touches to the home’s large garden area and will discuss ideas at their next residents’ meeting.